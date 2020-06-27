The US Government analyzes a new strategy to detect and attend to cases of COVID-19 while governors announced new restrictions

The new daily record of infections of COVID-19 in state United, with almost 40 thousand new infections in the last 24 hours, has alerted the federal and state authorities of the country, which began to take measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to consider other strategies.

While in the states with the most cases at the start of the pandemic, the number of infections continues to decrease, in places like California, Texas, Arizona and Florida infection numbers have grown substantially in recent days.

To face this situation, several governors have already expressed their intention to limit social congregations, order the compulsory use of face masks in public and consider the option of reissuing an order to lockdownAmong other measures, and the White House is studying new methods for testing.

Closings and restrictions in bars

The governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, ordered this Friday the closing compulsory pubswhile his colleague and partner in Florida, Ron DeSantis, prohibited with immediate effect serving alcoholic beverages in those places, in addition to new restrictions to other businesses that the two state leaders consider to be linked to the resurgence of the virus.

The ban on selling alcohol In Florida, it occurs when the state reported 8,942 new cases of COVID-19 today, nearly doubling the previous record of 5,508 set two days ago, according to the state Department of Health.

For its part, Texas registered nearly 6,000 new cases, mainly distributed in the largest cities in the state: Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

“Right now, it is clear that the increase in cases is largely due to certain types of activities, including Texans who congregate in bars,” Abbott said in a statement.

Texas, Florida, California and Arizona accounted for almost half of the record 39,972 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

New strategy to improve tests

In this context, the U.S. government study changing your strategy and start making screening tests of COVID-19 by groups, and not individually, to speed up the identification of cases by doing less analysis.

The strategy, which consists of carrying out a single test on the samples of a group of people, and making them individual only if it is confirmed that there is a positive in the group, was revealed by the country’s leading epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, in an interview published today by The Washington Post.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that those responsible for health of the President’s Executive Donald Trump They have “intense discussions” about the establishment of these “group tests” to speed up the system.

The procedure would make it possible to evaluate more people with fewer resources and quickly isolate suspicious cases from the detection of the presence of the coronavirus in the group.

“Something is wrong. I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something doesn’t work, ”Fauci told the Post about the current system of individual evidence on suspected cases, with criteria that vary depending on the different states.

Alertness among California youth

The situation of infections It is especially alarming among young boys of California, since, until Wednesday, 56 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 were between 18 and 49 years old, although they only represent 43.5 percent of the state’s population, according to data released this Friday.

That number has steadily increased throughout the outbreak, but has grown sharply in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, people over 65, who accounted for almost a quarter of positive tests for the disease at the start of the pandemic, now make up less than 15 percent of infections, roughly in line with their proportion of the population.

At the contagion level, the Governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom, announced at a press conference this Friday that 4,890 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while hospitalizations grew 3 percent.

With 2.4 million cases, the United States is the country with the highest incidence of COVID-19 infections in the world, which has already caused 124,891 deaths in the country, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

With information from .