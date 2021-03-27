USA: Sanctions are aimed at restoring democracy in Venezuela

March 27, 2021

0

The United States ((USA) defended the sanctions imposed against the Nicolás Maduro regime, after the representative of the dictatorship tried to include an objection to these measures on the agenda of a meeting of the World Trade Organization.

The meeting was suspended because the US demanded that this point be removed from the agenda because it did not come from the legitimate government of Venezuela, but from what they consider to be a usurper regime.

Subsequently, the spokesman for the Office of the US Trade Representative, Adam Hodge, issued a statement in which he assured that “the United States will reject any effort by Maduro to misuse the WTO to attack US sanctions aimed at restoring human rights and democracy in Venezuela ”.

The official explained that at the meeting, the US “exercised its rights as a WTO Member to oppose this illegitimate request for a panel because the representatives of the Maduro regime do not speak on behalf of the Venezuelan people.”

0