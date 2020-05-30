The United States reached the figure of one million 759 thousand 725 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 this Saturday

United States this Saturday reached the figure of one million 759 thousand 725 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and that of 103 thousand 389 dead, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 369,660 confirmed cases, a figure only below that of Russia and Brazil.

In New York alone, 29,710 people have died, followed by the neighbor. New Jersey with 159 thousand 608 confirmed cases and 11 thousand 634 deaths; Massachusetts with 95 thousand 512 infections and 6 thousand 718 deaths; and Pennsylvania, which reported 75 thousand 697 positive for coronavirus and 5 thousand 537 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Michigan, with 5 thousand 406; Illinois, with 5 thousand 270; California with 4 thousand 88; and Connecticut, with 3 thousand 868.

The provisional balance of deaths is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic often the White House calculates, that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 131 thousand deaths in the United States.

Three days ago, the US It became the first nation in the world to exceed 100,000 killed by coronavirus, but a study published this Saturday by the prestigious Yale University and The Washington Post newspaper indicated that this figure could have been exceeded weeks ago.

