Despite Trump, immigrants show great entrepreneurial spirit in the United States.

Last week, a report by a group of scientists was presented from the United States Government that explained the benefits of sunlight in the fight against COVID-19.

During the press conference in which the results of the report were presented, Donald Trump made a series of comments that generated a huge alert among the world of health, science and also the producers of disinfectant products.

And, Donald Trump wondered why the study’s result could not be applied in any way to the bodies of infected people. That is to say: why they did not try to apply “enormous” rays of the sun inside the body, or even, why not inject into the lungs of people products that serve to disinfect surfaces. Some comments that were quickly answered by doctors, scientists, and even the directors of cleaning products companies. Attempts were made to alert the population to the very serious risks of, for example, consuming cleaning products for the human body.

Despite the fact that warnings are everywhere, hundreds of calls have been registered from the emergency services: on the one hand to ask if what Trump had hinted was true, but on the other hand, much more serious, to alert of poisonings of people who had tried their luck with the occurrence of the President of the United States.

In Maryland, Illinois and New York there have been more than a hundred hospital admissions of people poisoned after ingesting disinfectant.

Health authorities emphasize the need not to ingest these types of products, or any other that is not recommended by health personnel to combat COVID-19.