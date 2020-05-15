Despite the fact that some sectors of the economy have faced various challenges during the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the video game enjoy high sales in almost every possible area. As an example, the group of analysts NPD has revealed that during the first quarter of 2020, United States consumer spending on video game products reached the highest total in this country’s history.

In total, $ 10.86 billion dollars were spent between January and March 2020, this represents an increase of 9% compared to the same period of time in 2019. These gains can be observed in all aspects of the industry, from hardware, software, subscriptions, accessories and content for PC and mobile devices. This is what the NPD Group commented:

“Video game content sales reached $ 9.58 billion in the first quarter, an 11% increase compared to the previous year, and accessory categories. Based on NPD First Quarter 2020 Gaming Market Dynamics: US Report. USA, Total video game industry consumer spending in the United States reached a record $ 10.86 billion in the first quarter of 2020 (January – March), an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year . “

On the other hand, Mat Piscatella, member of this group of analysts, points to the pandemic caused by COVID-19 as one of the most important factors in this increase in profits.

Video games have brought comfort and connection to millions during this challenging time. As people have stayed more at home, they have used games not only as a fun and escape, but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends. Whether on console or mobile, PC or virtual reality, games experienced gameplay and sales growth in the first quarter. ”

Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DOOM Eternal, and Grand Theft Auto V helped consumers break this record as they were all among the best-performing titles in this year’s first quarter. On the other hand, although the distribution of PS4 and Xbox One declines due to the future arrival of a new generation of consoles, Nintendo Switch sales increase more and more. In the first quarter of the year, The Switch found itself leading the overall hardware market to rise 2% in the quarter to $ 773 million..

Via: The NPD Group

