United States This Friday reached the figure of one million 600 thousand 723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that of 95 thousand 972 dead, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 is 25 thousand 417 infections more than Thursday and 1,225 new deaths.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 358,154 confirmed cases and 28,853 deaths, a figure similar to that of Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

Just in the city of NY 21,086 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 152 thousand 579 confirmed cases and 10 thousand 985 deaths, the state of Illinois, with 105,444 infections and 4,715 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 90 thousand 889 positive for coronavirus and 6 thousand 228 deaths.

Other states with a large death toll are Michigan (5 thousand 158), Pennsylvania (5 thousand 010), California (3 thousand 660) and Connecticut, with 3 thousand 637.

The provisional balance of deaths -95 thousand 886- is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump He has increased his prognosis several times until he recognizes in his most recent calculation that the final figure will probably be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) The University of Washington, whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths in the United States.

