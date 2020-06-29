The United States reached 2 million 548 thousand 143 cases of COVID-19 and 125 thousand 803 deaths this Sunday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University

United States added this Sunday 38,576 new COVID-19 infections, which raises its global statistic to 2 million 548 thousand 143 cases of the disease, which has been charged 125 thousand 803 lives in the country, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 cases in the United States. Screenshot

The balance at 8:00 p.m. local time showed a slight daily drop in the positive cases, which closed the previous day with a total of 2 million 505 thousand 593 sick.

During the day they were counted 288 new deaths compared to 502 on Saturday, according to the calculation.

On Friday, U.S broke his daily record of infections from coronavirus, with 45,330 new cases, a fact that has been attributed to the outbreak of the disease in southern and western states of the country, such as Florida, Texas, California and Arizona.

New YorkHowever, it remains the most hit state in U.S due to the coronavirus with 392 thousand 539 confirmed cases and 31 thousand 397 deaths, a figure only below Brazil, he UK and Italy.

Just in the city of New York 22 thousand 470 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 14,975 dead, Massachusetts with 8,059 and Illinois with 6,888 dead.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Pennsylvania with 6,606, Michigan with 6,157, California with 5 thousand 907, Connecticut, with 4 thousand 316, and Florida, that adds 3 thousand 419 deaths.

California it is the second state behind New York in the numbers of infections, with 211 thousand 382.

The provisional balance of deceased, 125,768, has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Donald Trump He lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For his part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) The University of Washington, whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that the United States will reach the month of October with about 180,000 dead.

