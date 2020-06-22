The United States reached 2 million 279 thousand 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this Sunday and 119 thousand 959 died from the disease

United States reached this Sunday the figures of 2 million 279 thousand 306 cases confirmed from COVID-19 and 119 thousand 959 dead from the disease, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

Screenshot

This balance, at 8:00 p.m. local time, is 27 thousand more infections than Saturday and 304 new deaths.

After two consecutive days with more than 30 thousand new cases daily, the number dropped slightly on Sunday.

The spike in infections in states like California (with 4 thousand 515 more) Florida (4 thousand 049 more), Texas (4 thousand 430 more) or Arizona (3,109 more) has re-triggered the global count.

And is that the focus of the pandemic in United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to the Sun Belt states, as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which add up to almost half of new cases across the country among the four.

NY, where the epidemic seems already controlled, remains the state most hit in the United States by the pandemic, with almost 400 thousand confirmed cases and 31 thousand 083 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Just in the city of NY More than 22 thousand people have died.

The provisional balance of deaths, 119 thousand 959, has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

The American President, Donald TrumpHe lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would be more between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded.

For his part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic often the White House, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded the 200 thousand dead.

With information from .