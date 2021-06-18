USA | One dead and a dozen injured in Arizona vehicle shootings

One person was killed and a dozen injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday when a gunman roamed the streets in the southwestern US state of Arizona, police said.

Over the course of an hour and a half, a suspect opened fire at at least eight sites around communities outside the city of Phoenix, seemingly at random, before being pulled over at a traffic stop.

In addition to death, three other people were shot, while nine others suffered minor injuries, including from broken glass. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening to the victims.

“We don’t know what the motive was, we don’t have a clear idea what this person was thinking when they came out and did this,” Peoria Police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said.

The suspect was taken into custody after firefighters saw a vehicle that matched the description in various reports, and he did not resist arrest. A weapon was confiscated from the vehicle.

“Obviously we want to solve that, because there are many scared people, many people that this affected,” he said at a press conference held inside the agency due to the suffocating temperatures of a heat wave up to 48 ° C in Phoenix .

The incident follows recent mass shootings in nearby California, where a train yard employee killed nine people last month, and Colorado, where 10 were killed at a grocery store in March.