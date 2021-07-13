USA on Nicaragua: “We can press for a minimum of democracy”

The United States Department of State confirmed this Monday the rescission of visas for more than 100 members of the Nicaraguan government considering that both “the leaders of the regime” and other officials are “responsible for the attacks on human rights” that have been perpetrated in recent times in the Central American country.

The director of the Office of Central American Affairs of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department, Patrick Ventrell, assured that this measure represents a form of pressure on the members of the executive led by Daniel Ortega to be held accountable for “trying to end with democracy ”in the country.

“The measures that the United States has taken is a form of accountability, as the Secretary of State has said. [Antony] Blinken, for the leaders of the regime, but also for the officials, who are responsible for the attacks on human rights in Nicaragua, ”he declared during a telephone press conference.

Access permits to the United States have been rescinded for members of the National Assembly, as well as members and relatives of the Nicaraguan judicial system, including prosecutors and judges.

Faced with this situation, the North American government was obliged to take measures, especially when “the regime has imprisoned 26 opponents, presidential candidates, members of civil society, from the private sector and journalists ”who have been critical of the management of the current president of Nicaragua.

“These people are in jail for political reasons and we are concerned about their well-being,” Ventrell said.

Pressure on deputies of the AN

The situation in Nicaragua is a priority for the United States government, which observes with “concern” the latest measures approved by the National Assembly. The head of the Office of Central American Affairs warned that this legislative package is “inspired by Russian laws” that, precisely, try to undermine democracy.

“It is a plan that put [Vladimir] Putin to try to rescind democracy in Russia, with quite similar titles, on foreign agents. Obviously what we have seen are laws that try to end freedom of expression and public participation, ”he said in this regard.

On this issue, Ventrell criticized that the members of the Nicaraguan legislative chamber “are voting against basic democratic activities”, something that is “protected by all the countries that are members of the Organization of American States” (OAS).

Against judicial impartiality

Nicaragua is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis, which has caused many to raise their voices against the Nicaraguan government calling for a change of course.

The United States, the European Union and various countries, in addition to international organizations and human rights organizations, have denounced that the Nicaraguan authorities are increasing repression among the population to spread fear with judicial decisions that, according to Ventrell, are “partial.”

“The judges and prosecutors are biased and are taking arbitrary actions on people that the regime is afraid of and have put them in jail for no reason,” he commented. Given this, the senior official argued that the US is going to use the necessary tools “to confront its activities and to show that arbitrary actions should not be taken in the Americas.”

Our actions are motivated by the faith that Nicaraguans should select their leaders in free elections. “ Patrick Ventrell, Director, Office of Central American Affairs, Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Department of State

The United States also advocates for an electoral regulatory change precisely to make the process as “free and transparent” as possible. “Our actions are motivated by the faith that Nicaraguans should select their leaders in free elections and should have fundamental freedom rights,” said the director of the Office of Central American Affairs.

The US will not decide who rules in Nicaragua

Regarding this, Ventrell clarified that the United States does not intend to decide “who is in charge of Nicaragua”, but rather that Nicaraguan society as a whole can freely choose its public representatives.

“This is not a matter of the United States deciding who is in charge of Nicaragua, what we want is for there to be freedom and for Nicaraguans to be able to choose their leaders,” he said.

However, he stressed that “the future of Nicaragua is for Nicaraguans” something that, in his opinion, “has confused the regime [al pensar] that they are the ones who decide the future ”.

“Neither will the other countries, but we can make multilateral pressure so that there is a minimum democracy in Nicaragua, so we are going to work with partners and allies,” he insisted.