Dozens of cities United States, from north to south and from the Atlantic to the Pacific, they were the scene of violent riots in protest by George Floyd’s death, the most recent case of police violence against African Americans in the country.

In Indianapolis (north) one person died and at least two others were shot in the course of protests, explained in a press conference the chief of the City Police, Randal Taylor, in statements collected by CNN.

The authorities have not yet provided more details of how the shooting and have asked citizens to avoid incident area.

Floyd died after a white police immobilized him, already handcuffed, with his knee in the neck for several minutes, despite his pleas that couldn’t breathe, in a scene recorded by a passerby. The outrage at that event has been spreading since Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, to other cities.

About thirty cities, among them New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, Dallas and even Washington DCwhere the incidents came in front of the White House, were the scene on Saturday of riots and clashes between protesters and police.

“I understand the pain that people feel. We support the right of peaceful protesters and listen to their pleas, but what we are seeing in the streets de our cities has nothing to do with the justice or peace “said the President of the United States today, Donald Trump, in Florida, where he attended the launch of a manned rocket towards the International Space Station (ISS).

“The memory of George Floyd It is dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. The violence and vandalism they are led by the Antifa (antifascist movement) and other groups radicals on the left that terrorize innocent people, destroying jobs, damaging business and burning buildings“he added.

“Activate the Army”

Trump It showed itself more conciliatory, however, that in the early hours of Friday when, after qualifying as “thugs” to the protesters, he assured that “when the looting begins, the shootings “, which was interpreted as a threatens to shoot them.

However, at the time it threatened to activate the I exercise “very fast” if asked to quell the revolts, which would not be the first time, since in 1992, in other racial disturbances in Los Angeles California), the military supported the Police.

The police seem to have been hardening their response to protests, included attacks on journalists that cover them, such as those reported in recent days in Louisville, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Washington and Minneapolis, where last night they beat and tried to arrest a group of informants, among which was Efe.

Also in NY, a patrol car ran over the protesters who were blocking his path behind a fence, further heating up and reigniting outrage against the police violence.

Those detained in the protests, which in many places are accompanied by vehicle fires, breakage of shop windows, acts of vandalism and looting, there are hundreds of them.

The curfew imposed in many cities has not served to deter protesters, nor has the expulsion of the police involved, the arrest and prosecution of Officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed Floyd’s neck with his knee, or today’s announcement of Trump of the opening of an investigation to determine if their civil rights were violated.

Nor has the activation of the National Guard, a reserve corps, to support local police, in Minnesota, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado, Ohio, and Utah.

In fact, as happened again today in Minneapolis, protesters usually congregate at the start of the night curfewThis time in the Fifth District area, where on Friday a bank branch and a police station were burned down.

In the different cities the scenes of Burnt out police cars, blocked roads, broken windows and the launch of molotov cocktails, as well as the police response with tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters.

In Philadelphia, downtown rally participants vandalized a police vehicle and they tried to rip the statue of the former mayor Frank Rizzo, a former police chief already deceased with a reputation for having a heavy hand.

In Washington, clashes between protesters and Secret Service agents against the White House, before the protests spread to other parts of the capital, where fires and looting.

In Pittsburgh several police officers they were injured in the riots in that Pennsylvania town, while three journalists They suffered injuries after being attacked this time by participants in the protests.

There was also in SeattleOn the west coast, several law enforcement officers and protesters were injured in the protests, which had been peaceful for several hours, but “the crowd became violent and aggressive, and began to fire. bottles against officers“said the police.

In The Angels, the second most populous city in the country, where a curfew was also declared and the National Guard, riots spread throughout the city and even reached the wealthy neighborhoods of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, where scenes from pillage.

There were also violent clashes with the riot police and acts of vandalism that included the burning of police cars and broken windows.

The incidents recalled and feared that the serious riots of 1992 would be repeated due to the acquittal of white police officers who beat up African-American Rodney King, who left more than 50 dead and 2,000 wounded.