WASHINGTON (AP) – The latest statistics on coronavirus infections suggest that an insufficient number of Americans abide by national guidelines to contain the pandemic, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House response to the coronavirus, said Thursday.

Officials say the infection and death rates in the United States from the virus are similar to those in Italy, one of the countries most plagued by the pandemic. Italy has a population of about 60 million and accumulates almost 14,000 deaths and 115,000 infections. The United States, with a population of 327 million, has more than 5,800 deaths and more than 240,000 confirmed cases.

Birx stressed that Spain, Italy, France and Germany have begun “to double their curves”. However, he noted that Americans have to do a better job with social distancing in order for the country to do the same.

On March 16, the White House issued the guidelines for social distancing. Americans have been encouraged to work from home if possible, cancel face-to-face classes and wash their hands frequently.