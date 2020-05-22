15 minutes. The Government of the United States (USA) considered this Friday that the national security law that the Chinese authorities are processing for Hong Kong would suppose the “death sentence” of the autonomy that the Chinese state promised to maintain in the former British colony.

The US condemns China’s proposal to impose the national security law in Hong Kong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

“Bypass Hong Kong’s well-established legislative processes and ignore the will of the Hong Kong people it would be a death sentence for the high degree of autonomy that Beijing promised for Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration submitted to the UN, “he added.

The National People’s Congress of China began its annual meeting on Friday, in which a “Hong Kong security law” will be processed.

According to the Legislative Vice President, Wang Chen, this law intends to prohibit “any act of treason, secession, subversion, sedition” against Beijing. In addition, it would respond to the problem posed by the increase in “national security risks” that are occurring in the former British colony.

Situation in Hong Kong

Wang he was referring to the pro-democratic protests that became massive in June of last year in Hong Kong. According to him, these “challenged the basis of the principle” one country, two systems “(which governs the former British colony) and threatened national sovereignty.”

“Hong Kong flourished as a bastion of freedom. The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, fulfill its international obligations and respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status, “said Pompeo.

“Any decision affecting Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms, as guaranteed by the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Basic Law, will inevitably impact our assessment of one country, two systems and the status of the territory,” added Pompeo. , who promised to maintain support for Hong Kong people.

The 1984 Sino-British Declaration served to agree the retrocession of Hong Kong from British hands to Chinese in 1997. This declaration established the maintenance for 50 years of a series of unimaginable freedoms in this territory in mainland China.