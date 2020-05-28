Washington, United States.

More than 2.12 million people last week requested the unemployment benefit in United States, with more than 41 million orders added in just over two months under the pandemic of the COVID-19, reported Thursday the Department of Labor.

In the previous week, 2.43 million applications had been received, and the weekly figure has been declining since the week ending March 28, there were 6.9 million applications for unemployment benefits, as more states have gone. allowing the reopening of businesses.

The four-week average of requests, a figure that compensates for weekly variations and gives a better idea of ​​the trend, fell to 2.6 million, compared to the average of 3 million the previous week.

In the week that ended on March 21 and when the pandemic began to beat the American labor market, the number of grant applications by unemployment It jumped to 3.3 million workers, and the following week it doubled and reached its highest number, with 6.9 million procedures.

The Department of Labor report indicates today that in the week ending May 16, there were 21.05 million people receiving the conventional unemployment benefit, compared to 25 million people in the previous week.

By now, two-thirds of the people in the workforce of the world’s largest economy receive unemployment benefits more money than they were getting on their salaries, largely due to the additional $ 600 a week provided by the $ 2.3 trillion stimulus bill passed in March.

This supplement will end at the end of July if the Senate, with a Republican majority, does not approve and President Donald Trump does not enact a second stimulus package for $ 3 trillion, approved by the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, and which extends the additional payment until January 2021.

One factor that can delay the return of workers to jobs, especially as summer approaches, is the shortage of day care centers and the cancellation of summer camps, which prevent some fathers and mothers from returning to their jobs even if companies reopen Their doors.

