Jorge Blanco trained Meghan Markle before she was Prince Harry’s wife, when she was filming “Suits” in Canada. The Spanish personal trainer spoke in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine and revealed that she spoke Spanish and had an Argentine accent.

Blanco told the aforementioned media that he spent a lot of time with the actress, because he was in the midst of his career. “I trained Meghan during the filming of the series ‘Suits’. We did a little bit of martial arts, boxing and sometimes kickboxing “Said the physical trainer.

In addition, the Spanish spoke about Markle’s personality and stated that he is very kind. “I had a great time training with her because she is super nice and also speaks Spanish, yes, with an Argentine accent.” Notably, Markle did an internship at the United States Embassy in Buenos Aires after finishing her university studies in California.

Likewise, Blanco added that he never imagined that Markle would become part of the British monarchy. “The truth is, I never thought I could become a princess!”

“I do not know if now that they are around here (referring to the fact that the royal couple now lives in the US) I could train her again because my schedules are quite complicated, but if she calls me, I would not mind training them both”, ended.

Meghan Markle, in her role as an actress, played Rachel Zane in the US series “Suits”, with a legal theme from 2011 to 2018.

