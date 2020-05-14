Updated on 05/14/2020 at 14:58

Businesswoman and model Khloé Kardashian He expressed his annoyance on social networks after hearing the rumors of an alleged pregnancy that he would be living next to his ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

So the sister of Kim Kardashian decided to end the speculation and left a strong message in his account Twitter, where he labeled as “sick” those who started the rumor.

“I don’t go into social platforms these days and this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and painful things that people say, “says the model also in her publication. “I dislike so many things that I am seeing. The SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick ”, sentenced one of the protagonists of Keeping Up With The Kardashian.

However, there did not end the strong words of the ex-partner of Tristan Thompson. “The unpleasant things they say about me are rumors. I have seen so many stories his hurtful / despicable tweets about me, about a false story. And if it were true … it’s my life, not yours, “he said.

Finally, Khloé Kardashian he asked people to focus on his life. “I think people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into improving the terrifying world we currently live in and try to project positivity instead of evil.” He reflected.

