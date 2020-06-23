Florida Governor: Hispanics are spreading the covid-19 1:20

. – Half of the US states They report an increase in new cases of coronavirus and an expert warns of “warning signs” in some parts of the country.

After weeks of many Americans failing to pay attention to guidelines for facial mask use and the implementation of social distancing, health officials in some states report an increase in positive cases in younger populations and argue that although these people have Often asymptomatic, they could infect others. And public health measures aimed at controlling infection are not so fast, a problem the country has consistently faced in recent months.

“As you reopen … you expect to see more cases. But what we are hearing, in terms of the public health model – of evaluating people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine – doesn’t seem to be working as well as it really should, ”said the former Acting Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Richard Besser.

Younger covid-19 in the southern US USA 0:31

Besser said Monday night that he sees “some real warning signs for places like New York, New Jersey, Washington.” New York City, Washington and the state of New Jersey have entered their second phase of reopening.

Others also point to Florida and Texas as areas of concern. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state topped a total of 100,000 cases on Monday, and experts say it could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States.

In Texas, several mayors have expressed concern about the rate at which the state is reopening. Houston “is moving very fast in the wrong direction,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said after the city posted a new record for daily coronavirus cases, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

“This is a health crisis,” he said. “And frankly, his failure, for example, when wearing masks … or engaging in social distancing directly impacts another person,” he said, according to the affiliate.

Trends in each state

At least 25 states are now seeing an increase in new cases compared to last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Those states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In California, Los Angeles County recorded another maximum of new cases in a single day, with 2,571 new confirmations.

The state recorded more than 35% of its total infections in the past two weeks.

Several sheriffs have said they will not enforce a governor-issued order requiring face masks in “high risk” settings, including any indoor public space and while taking public transportation.

“It is the responsibility of each person to wear a face covering and follow other recommended safety measures to stop the spread of covid-19; it is not the responsibility of the police to enforce it, ”said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

In Tulare County, the sheriff’s office said they “don’t have the resources to compel the use of the mask.”

States with constant or declining cases

The states where new cases are constant are: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Meanwhile, cases are declining in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

As cases increase in other states, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he could consider forcing visitors from high-transmission states to quarantine upon arrival.

The United States is still catching up with the virus

Thousands and thousands of infections, what happens in Florida? 2:26

Some officials say the increase in cases responds to more general testing. But experts say that while the tests contribute in part, cases of the virus are also on the rise.

Even with the increase in testing, an official says the United States is not yet conducting enough testing and is “far behind the virus.”

“We are still reacting. We are not ahead, ”said Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“The only way to get ahead of the virus is to tamp down cases in any area, and then do crazy tests when a case appears, track contacts and make sure they are quarantined. We can’t do it yet because they are still finding all kinds of people who have the virus. ”

And a new study now suggests that as many as 8.7 million Americans had the virus in March, but more than 80% of them were never diagnosed.

The researchers behind the findings used data collected from each state by the CDC for influenza-like illnesses. The CDC uses this data to track the annual seasonal flu epidemic and asks doctors to report all cases of people who come for treatment for fever, cough, and other flu-caused symptoms.

“We found a clear and abnormal increase in outpatients with influenza-like illness (ILI) during the covid-19 epidemic that correlated with the progression of the epidemic in various states across the United States,” the researchers wrote.

The findings are further proof that the virus has long been spreading below the radar and thousands of Americans could have been infected at some point, and passed the virus on to others, unknowingly.

CNN’s Jenn Selva, Jen Christensen, Andrea Kane, Cheri Mossburg and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.