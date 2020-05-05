The United States, the country most affected by the coronavirus, announced today that it plans to issue $ 2.99 trillion of debt between April and June, to finance the stimulus measures recently approved to alleviate the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

The 2.99 trillion of public debt is nearly double what the Treasury Department borrowed for all of last year, when it issued debt worth $ 1.28 trillion, according to the EFE news agency.

In a statement, the Treasury also announced that it plans to borrow another 677,000 million for the third quarter, that is, for the months of July, August and September.

This means that, by the end of the year, the country could reach a record deficit since, in the first six months of this fiscal year -that is, from last October to last March-, the United States already issued 744,000 million debt.

Altogether, the debt of the United States is already close to 25 trillion dollars, according to data from the Treasury.

The portfolio explained in its statement that the latest increase in debt is “mainly” due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and argued that it is necessary to cover programs aimed at helping individuals who have become unemployed, as well as the small and medium-sized companies affected by distancing and social isolation measures.

The debt issuance, in addition, seeks to cover the fall in State tax collection caused by the stoppage of economic activity and because it was decided to delay from April 15 to July 15 the date on which taxpayers file their sworn statement of taxes.

In April, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the fiscal deficit will triple to reach $ 3.7 trillion by the end of fiscal year 2020, while unemployment is projected to reach 16% due to the pandemic.

So far, almost 30 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month and a half.

Likewise, the first calculation of the evolution of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the first quarter of the year revealed a contraction of 4.8% per year.

Added to this undeniable economic crisis is another health crisis: the country already registers 1,176,905 infected and 68,387 dead, making that country the focus of the pandemic worldwide.

.