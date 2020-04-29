The coronavirus pandemic officially interrupted the period of economic growth in the United States in the first three months of the year. The question now is how big the damage will be – and how long it will take for the country to recover.

The US gross domestic product (GDP), the most general measure of goods and services produced by the economy, had an annualized drop of 4.8% in the first quarter, according to data from the Department of Commerce released on Wednesday, 29. It is the first decline since 2014 and the biggest quarterly contraction since 2008, when the country was in a deep recession.

Things are going to get much worse. Mass layoffs and company closings were not felt until the end of March in most of the country. Economists expect the figures for the current quarter, which should more clearly portray the impact of the strike, to show an annual contraction of at least 30% of GDP, something that has not been seen since the Great Depression.

“It will be the worst numbers we will see in our lives,” said Dan North, chief economist at credit insurance company Euler Hermes North America, regarding the economic data for the second quarter.

The most important question concerns what will come next. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week he expects the economy to “start a real recovery” in the middle of the year, as states suspend quarantine orders and trillions of dollars in emergency government spending from reaching businesses and homes.

Most independent economists are much less optimistic. The Congressional Budget Office last week released projections indicating that the economy should grow again in the second half of the year, but GDP will not return to the level before the pandemic before 2022, at best.

The estimates released on Wednesday are preliminary and are based on incomplete data, particularly for the month of March. The speed of the economic shift means that the revisions can be substantial, and some economists hope that the final figures, set at the end of the semester, point to an even greater decline.

But, even incomplete, the data already shows the size of the damage. Consumer spending, the foundation of the ten years of economic expansion that ended, fell by 7.6%. Corporate investment, which was already struggling, in part because of the trade war, declined for the fourth straight quarter. Both imports and exports fell sharply, as the pandemic paralyzed global trade.

The pandemic has hit the service sector in particular: restaurants are closed, flights are almost empty and stadiums have been on the fly for weeks. Spending on services fell by 10.2% in the first quarter, and spending on restaurants and hotels fell by almost 30% in the period. Consumers even spent less on health, postponing consultations and canceling elective procedures.

The drop in spending on goods was less, at 1.3%, helped by the surge in purchases in the markets as Americans filled the pantry for the shutdown. But spending on cars fell 33.2%.

This pattern can impair recovery. Consumers who have postponed the purchase of certain goods, especially those of longer duration, such as cars and white goods, may simply leave these expenses for another time. But a similar effect on services is less likely – no matter how many trips to the hairdresser one has to skip during quarantine: one visit to the salon is enough to recover the normal cut.

When the new coronavirus began to spread to the United States this year, many economists said they expected a “V-shaped” recovery, with a sharp decline followed by a proportionately vigorous recovery. But these projections were based on a brief pause in economic activity, which could be reversed quickly. As the quarantine reaches the second month – and with the likelihood that this problem will last for weeks or months in many states – that hope has been lost.

Every month of open accounts and very low sales, more companies will have to file for bankruptcy or give up on reopening. More workers will move away from employers, turning temporary layoffs into permanent unemployment. More loans will fall in default, putting banks and the financial system as a whole at risk.

“The longer the stoppage lasts, the more difficult it will be to resume activity,” said Tara Sinclair, an economist at George Washington University.

These consequences have led President Donald Trump and other elected officials – especially Republican governors from states relatively unaffected by coronavirus cases – to push for the economy to reopen as soon as possible. Several states have already started the process, and others, including Texas and Florida, are due to begin reopening later this month.

But economists and epidemiologists say that moving too fast can be a threat to public health and economic growth. The United States is carrying out far fewer tests than what health officials deem necessary to detect new outbreaks. Until that happens, a robust economic recovery will not be possible, according to Karen Dynan, a Harvard economist who worked at the US Treasury during the Obama administration.

“Even if we lifted the restrictions tomorrow, the economy will only recover when people feel that it is safe to leave the house,” she said. As a result, “measures that we would normally consider to be an object of public health are, in this case, an important component of the economic response”.

Nader Masadeh, executive director of Buffalo Wings & Rings, an Ohio-based restaurant chain, remembers when he realized the coronavirus would affect his business: it was on March 12. It was on that date that Governor Mike DeWine announced a ban on crowds in the state, and the National University Athletic Association (NCAA) announced the cancellation of the annual men’s basketball tournament that brought a lot of movement to Masadeh stores. “That’s when I realized it was serious,” he said.

Masadeh soon formed two teams. The first task was to ensure that the company survived the shutdown, cutting costs where possible – renegotiating rents and canceling services such as cleaning and music – and looking for ways to generate revenue from travel orders and pick-up at the store.

“The impact of this situation is unknown, so preserving cash becomes our top priority,” said Masadeh.

The second team focused on the reopening: how could the company put customers at ease when restaurants resume business? Plastic menus are being replaced by disposable paper versions. Employees will switch to wearing masks and gloves. There will be more distance between the tables. The already excellent cleaning standard will be further improved.

Masadeh is looking forward to the reopening. But he is also nervous. He managed to postpone the accounts during the shutdown, but when it comes to an end, suppliers and creditors expect to get paid again. Retiring and training employees will be an expensive process. And he doesn’t know how long it will take for customers to return.

“The biggest fear I have in my head is thinking about a reopening that will lead to a further increase in the number of infected people, forcing everyone to recognize that they made a mistake,” he said. “We cannot afford the cost of a second stoppage. We only have one chance to get the reopening right, and if we lose or waste it, then the inevitable will happen.”

Even the companies that endured the crisis relatively well are dealing with uncertainty poorly.

Elliott Equipment, a manufacturer of aerial platforms and mobile cranes in Omaha, Nebraska, is considered an essential company and has kept the production line up and running. Recently, the company was moved to a larger facility, facilitating social distance. And its customers – which include electricity companies and other services, such as telecommunications, as well as city and state governments – continue to use the equipment and order spare parts.

But with potential clients’ offices closed to visitors, there has been a sharp drop in orders, said Jim Glazer, the company’s chief executive. “Demand has paused,” he said.

Elliott fired some employees at the start of the crisis, and would probably have to cut more positions if it had not received a loan via the Paycheck Protection Program, created by Congress as part of the emergency aid package. The company was founded in 1948, and Glazer said he was not afraid of going bankrupt. But he doesn’t know what to expect in the coming months.

“It is difficult to plan for the future, as we do not have an on / off lever,” he said. “It may take some time for things to return to normal – possibly only in 2022.” / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL

