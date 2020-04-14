The United States does not see space as a “global common good”, opening the way for the extraction of the moon without any international treaty

Web Writing –

The world may be haunted by the coronavirus, but Donald Trump also has fewer earthly concerns in mind, after signing an executive order that encourages U.S to extract minerals from the Moon.

The executive order makes it clear that U.S does not see space as a “global common good”, opening the way for the extraction of Moon without any kind of international treaty, The Gardian reported.

“Americans should have the right to participate in the commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space,” the order says.



Further noting that U.S had never signed a 1979 agreement known as the Moon. This agreement stipulates that any activity in the space must comply with international law. In 2015, the Congress of U.S passed a law that explicitly allows US companies to use the resources of the Moon and asteroids.

According to Trump’s executive order, U.S he will oppose any attempt to use international law to hinder his efforts to remove pieces of the Moon or, should the opportunity arise, additional extraction of Mars and “other celestial bodies”.

Trump finalizes plans to open Utah monuments for mining and drilling

The new enthusiasm of the Trump administration to begin drilling the Moon is consistent with his enthusiastic support for mining on Earth. The administration has opened vast stretches of federal land for oil and gas drilling, with Trump repealing various environmental laws in a bid to revive the struggling coal industry.

However, not all of the land drilling leases offered have been taken over by fossil fuel companies, and it is unclear what interest there is in the private sector to exploit in space to extract the Moon. The executive order states that the federal government “will require a partnership with commercial entities to recover and use resources, including water and certain minerals, in outer space.”

Trump has taken a constant interest in asserting American power in space, forming the Space Force within the Army of the U.S Last year to carry out a space war where necessary. However, the president seemed confused about the composition of space when he tweeted in June that NASA “should focus on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon it’s part)”.

It is not clear if the President really thinks that the Moon It is part of Mars, but in reality the two are quite separate: the Moon, which orbits Earth, is about 238,000 miles away from our planet, while Mars, which in itself is a planet, is an average of 140m miles away from Earth.