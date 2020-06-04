© Provided by Agencia .

Washington, Jun 3 . .- The US State Department It included seven Cuban companies, including the financial institution Fincimex, the main agent of the remittance transfer company Western Union in Cuba, on the “black list” of firms with which the Americans are prohibited from making any transaction.

In a statement, the State Department noted that these “sub-entities,” as it named them, “disproportionately benefit the Castro dictatorship,” which it accuses of “using the profits from these businesses to oppress the Cuban people and finance their interference in Venezuela. “

Among the affected companies is Financiera Cimex S.A (Fincimex), which is the main agent of Western Union, with a presence in the 16 provinces and 168 municipalities of the island.

Fincimex also issues prepaid cards with which the Cuban state sector buys fuel at the gas stations of the Cuba-Petroleum Union (Cupet).

Also, through this company payments are made to Airbnb owners in Cuba.

The State Department said that “the incorporation of the financial institution Fincimex to the Cuban Restricted List will help to address the regime’s attempts to control the flow of foreign currency that belongs to the Cuban people.”

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that, with the inclusion of Fincimex in the list, “people should be free to decide what to do with their own money.”

The decision also affected three hotels that were not identified, two diving centers and a marine park.

The State Department warned in the note that “the majority of Cuba’s tourism industry is owned and operated by the Cuban Army,” therefore urging those who visit the island to be “responsible consumers” and avoid providing additional funds. to the repressive and abusive regime of the Castro “.

Hence, he encourages tourists to support “Cuban small businessmen who are struggling to succeed despite strong restrictions imposed by the regime.”

“The Cuban people deserve a democratic government, freedom of expression and religion or belief, economic prosperity and respect for human rights,” the statement said.

In April of last year, the State Department added to its List of Cuban Restricted Entities the hotels El Caney Varadero, Meliá Marina Varadero and Santa Isabel (the latter in Havana), as well as the Marina Gaviota diving center (dependent on the group Gaviota) and the state airline Aerogaviota, owned by Grupo de Administración Empresarial SA (GAESA).

US President Donald Trump created that list in June 2018 to ban transactions of US citizens with companies “under the control or acting on behalf” of Cuba’s military, intelligence and security services, according to the State Department.

