“USA. he’s lucky that I didn’t do what Fauci wanted ”: Trump favors the revelation of emails about the start of the pandemic



Fauci at the White House, March 2020.

Photo: EPA / AL DRAGO / POOL / EFE

Wasting no time, former President Donald Trump reacted yesterday to the controversial disclosure of emails written at the beginning of the pandemic by Dr. Anthony Fauci, putting the situation in his favor, defending the questioned management of his government on the coronavirus.

Fauci, considered the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, was left in the middle of a storm this week after media outlets such as CNN, BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post obtained thousands of emails Fauci sent and received last year. What director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Yesterday Trump demanded that the scientist answer “questions,” including what he knew about “gain of function” research in a laboratory in Wuhan, and insisted that China pay $ 10 trillion to the US for the possible coronavirus leak.

“There are many questions that Dr. Fauci must answer. America’s funding of Wuhan was foolishly started by the Obama Administration in 2014, but ended up under the Trump Administration. When I found out, I said ‘no way’. What did Dr. Fauci know about the ‘gain of function’ investigation and when did he learn about it? “Trump questioned in an emailed statement yesterday, while still banned on social media, accused of inciting violence and misinformation.

In a second email moments later, he added: “Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy’, is starting to say that President Trump was right about the China virus from the Wuhan Laboratory. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore it. China should pay ten trillion dollars to the United States and the world for the death and destruction they have caused! “

He also stated that he’s glad he didn’t always follow Fauci’s advice, who was a member of the working group on the coronavirus in his administration and continues to be so now in the government of Joe Biden.

After looking at the emails, our country is lucky that I did not do what Dr. Fauci wanted me to do. For example, I closed our borders with China very early even though he did not want them closed. Democrats and fake media even called me a ‘xenophobe’. In the end, we saw that this was a decision that saved lives, and the same happened with the closure of our borders to Europe, specifically to certain heavily infected countries, ”Trump continued.

“Later I was given credit, even ‘Tony’ (Fauci), for saving hundreds of thousands of lives. The doctor. Fauci also did not emphasize the speed of vaccine production. because he thought that its creation would take 3, 4 or maybe even 5 years. I did it in less than 9 months with Operation Warp Speed ​​”, praised the former president.

“In retrospect, the vaccine is saving the world. Then, I made the biggest bet ever. We ordered billions of dollars worth of vaccines before we knew they worked. If that hadn’t been done, our wonderful vaccines they would not have been administered until October of this year. No one would have had the opportunity that has now saved the world and millions of lives! “Trump continued his defense.

Also he criticized the doctor for his back-and-forth recommendations on the use of masks. “Also, Dr. Fauci was totally against masks when even I thought they would at least be useful. Then he completely changed his mind and became a radical masker, “Trump was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Fauci: Emails highlight confusion about Trump administration’s mixed messages early in pandemic https://t.co/SRoN2pNLG8 pic.twitter.com/xGqPYKpyFp – The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2021

Fauci emails: Here’s what we learned https://t.co/eRgANzYo04 pic.twitter.com/RvDosRaxv3 – New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2021