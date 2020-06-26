The United States Government is considering changing its strategy and starting to test for COVID-19 in groups, rather than individually, to speed up the identification of cases by doing fewer tests. This was revealed this Friday (06.26.2020) by Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House medical adviser, in an interview with The Washington Post.

“We are facing serious problems in some areas” of the United States, such as the south and west, said the man who is considered the country’s leading epidemiologist, who pointed out that when looking at cases on a map, one sees a very heterogeneous reality, but that deep down it is interconnected. The doctor, a very popular and respected figure, called on young people to exercise individual responsibility. “We are all in this together,” he said.

“If you become infected, you are going to infect someone else and that person is going to infect someone else,” he warned, recalling that there are people who are immunosuppressed by cancer or by other pathologies that are very vulnerable. Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said health officials in the President Donald Trump government have “intense discussions” about instituting “group tests” to streamline sampling.

Search asymptomatic

The strategy is to carry out a single test on the samples of a group of people, and make them individual only if it is confirmed that there is a positive in the group. This procedure would allow evaluating more people with fewer resources and quickly isolating suspicious cases from the detection of the presence of the coronavirus in the group.

Fauci maintained that in the country, which is experiencing an unusual increase in the number of infections, “something does not work; I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something doesn’t work. ” According to the expert, research suggests that 40 percent of people infected with coronaviruses may be asymptomatic, and if they are not detected, they will continue to spread the virus.

“We now know that the level of virus in an asymptomatic person is almost equal to the level of virus in someone who has symptoms,” said the expert. With 2,424,054 cases, the United States is the country with the highest incidence of COVID-19 infections in the world, which has already caused 124,468 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

