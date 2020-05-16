The announced new restriction “strategically targets the acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US technology and software.

The US government extended the moratorium this Friday for the fifth time so that companies in the country can continue doing business with Huawei for 90 more days.

However, the pressure on the Chinese telecommunications giant increased by restricting its access to semiconductors with American technology.

The Department of Commerce He pointed out that this new extension could be the final. The announced new restriction “strategically targets the acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US technology and software.”

The Government of the American President Donald Trump, thus giving a further twist to its pressure on Huawei.

However, it also renewed for another 90 days margin, until August 13, the license to companies that maintain commercial ties with Huawei.

The US executive is suspicious of the company’s ties to the Chinese government and claims to have suspicions that Huawei could use its mobile phones and other technological equipment to spy abroad and provide the information to the leaders of the Asian country.

Despite the fact that the market share of mobile phones Huawei in the United States It is very small (less than 1%, according to the latest data from Statcounter), the Chinese company does have a strong presence as a provider of telecommunications equipment in rural areas of the country.

Its products, substantially cheaper than those of the competition, have allowed the deployment of wireless networks in large areas of the country with sparsely populated areas where, if it had not been for Huawei, these infrastructures would have been practically unfeasible from a financial point of view.

Of all U.S. suppliers of Huawei, Google is the one that has a higher profile, since the phones that the Chinese manufacturer sells worldwide (and that are especially popular in markets such as Latin America and Europe) have the Android operating system and services such as Chrome, Gmail, pre-installed. Google Maps, YouTube and the Google Play app store.

With information from EFE