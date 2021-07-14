USA | George W. Bush criticizes decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Former US President George W. Bush criticized the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan on Wednesday, saying that it will have negative consequences, especially for “Afghan women and girls.”

“Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” Bush said, in an interview with German news outlet Deutsche Welle.

When the television station asked him if he considered it a mistake, the former president said: “Yes, I think about it, because the consequences will be incredibly negative.”

According to Bush, Afghan women, but also those who have worked for foreign armies “will be left to their fate and will be sacrificed by these brutal people.”

“That breaks my heart,” said the former president, who made the decision to send US troops to Afghanistan in 2001, after the September attacks in the United States.

Bush, who gave this interview on the occasion of a visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington, where she will meet with Joe Biden on Thursday, he said that he thought the leader also believed the same and praised “her dignity”, with a few weeks left until the person in charge leaves office, after 16 years as chancellor.

US and NATO troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May and will conclude it on September 11.

When the troop departure began, some 2,500 US soldiers and 7,000 from other countries were present in Afghanistan.

His departure from the country puts an end to a 20-year military intervention.

The withdrawal of foreign troops coincides with the advance of the Taliban, who have occupied large parts of the Afghan territory in the face of a weak and disorganized local army that is already deprived of essential US military air support.