The United States Department of Commerce reported that it will make an exception to the veto ordered by American companies to do business with Huawei.

The United States Department of Commerce published this Tuesday an exception to the veto ordered by US companies to do business with China’s Huawei to allow them to work with this company in the development of international technology standards, such as the 5G network.

In a statement, the US government explained that the decision has been made to ensure that the country’s companies continue to contribute “to important standards development activities despite Huawei’s ubiquitous participation in organizations “commissioned for this purpose.

In addition to the super fast and high-capacity 5G internet network, the Executive Director Donald Trump also cited the autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence cases, for whom the development of international standards is a guarantee “of functionality, interoperability and security”.

USA It first announced a ban on US companies from maintaining trade ties with Huawei in the midst of a trade war with China, in May 2019, but since then It has already decreed five moratoriums, the last of which expires in mid-August.

The Trump government accuses the company of having ties to the Chinese government and claims to have suspicions that Huawei could use its mobile phones and other technological equipment. to spy abroad and provide information to the leaders of the Asian country.

