15 minutes. The Atlantic hurricane season could be “extremely active,” with up to ten hurricanes, of which six could be very powerful, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday.

Experts from this agency released their forecasts for the cyclone season in the Atlantic basin on Thursday. This officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. They did not bring good news for the affected regions, especially in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecast a likely range of 13 to 19 named tropical storms – winds of 63 kilometers per hour (km / h), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, with winds of 119 km / h , of which 3 to 6 could lead to major hurricanes, that is, with maximum sustained winds of 178 km / h or more.

Waiting

NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence and recalled that an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, these 6 of which become hurricanes, including 3 major cyclones.

Meteorologist and hurricane specialist Gerry Bell indicated that, with these data in hand, they anticipate that it may be an “extremely active” season. Although he did not dare to say if it will reach the level of that of 2005, with which other experts have compared it, and considered the worst of which there are records.

That year, in which several historical records were broken, is remembered by Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans. Together with Rita, Emily and Wilma, they reached category 5 (winds of more than 252 km / h on the Saffir-Simpson scale) that measures hurricanes by the intensity of their winds.

What Bell did assure is that everything points to that this year he will be above the average in recent years.

Floods?

He bases this forecast on his expectation that the conditions of the El Niño phenomenon, which typically suppresses the activity of hurricanes in the Atlantic, remain neutral or that they lean towards La Niña, which usually enhances it.

To this must be added warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and the Caribbean. Along with reduced vertical wind shear, weaker Atlantic trade winds, and a larger West African monsoon.

Bell indicated that another element to consider about the potential dangers of the next season is that the increase in water temperatures due to climate change has produced a rise in sea level. This favors flooding in coastal areas hit by hurricanes.

Therefore, the authorities urged residents not to wait to find out if they reside in the compulsory evacuation zone. Know the special conditions that this season will have when it occurs in the middle of a pandemic. This will make it difficult to shelter thousands of people in shelters, as in previous years.

Critical situation

Carlos Castillo, from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), recommended that those in the evacuation zone protect themselves in the home of a “family member or friend.” Also in the house itself if it is outside flood zones before a shelter. Because this year they will have less capacity due to the incidence of the coronavirus.

He indicated that, although “there is never enough space due to the number of people requesting shelter,” this year the situation in shelters may be worse because the interpersonal distance recommendations established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. (CDC).

For this reason, Castillo urged those who do not necessarily have to evacuate to stay at home “safe” and thus leave room for the most “needy”.

Hurricane season officially kicks off next week. Again this year there was already a tropical storm, Arthur. This past weekend he spent near the southeastern US coast. without causing serious damage.

“Above normal”

Given the reiteration of these phenomena in recent years, experts indicated that they are studying the pros and cons of bringing the start of the season forward.

This would have the main benefit, Bell said, of anticipating general preparations, because until now it has always been “weak and short” storms. This situation continues in June and July, with a couple of minor phenomena.

But everything changes when August arrives, the month in which the “peak” of the season begins and which prolongs until October the uncertainty about the arrival of the great hurricanes.

The NOAA forecasts announced this Thursday coincide with those made by other private organizations and universities, which have anticipated that it will be a season “above normal.”

The most alarming forecast is from private meteorological services company AccuWeather, with 14 to 20 storms, of which between seven and eleven will become hurricanes.

Between four and six of the latter would reach a higher category, that is, 3, 4 or 5 (the highest) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.