Washington, June 20 . .- The United States reached this Saturday the figure of 2,251,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119,654 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Sunday) is 32,086 more infections than on Thursday and 568 new deaths.

For the second consecutive day, the United States exceeds 30,000 new cases a day.

The spike in infections in states such as California (with 3,893 more), Florida (3,822 more), Texas (3,402 more) or Arizona (3,246 more) has once again triggered the global calculation.

And it is that the focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to the states of the Belt of the Sun, such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which account for between the four almost half of new cases in all the country.

New York, where the epidemic seems already under control, remains the worst hit state in the United States. by the pandemic with almost 400,000 confirmed cases and 31,083 deaths, a figure just below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, more than 22,000 people have died.

The provisional balance of deaths -119,654- has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected in the best case between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

The president, Donald Trump, lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200,000 dead.

