Washington, May 19 . .- The United States reached 1,527,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 91,845 deaths on Tuesday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) is 20,515 more infections than on Monday and 1,536 new deaths.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 352,845 confirmed cases and 28,558 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 20,887 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 149,356 confirmed cases and 10,587 deaths, the state of Illinois with 98,030 infections and 4,379 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 87,925 positive for coronavirus and 5,938 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 5,017, Pennsylvania with 4,628, Connecticut with 3,472 and California with 3,374.

The provisional balance of deceased -91,845- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose predictive models for the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths in United States. EFE

.