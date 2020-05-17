New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 340 confirmed cases

EFE –

Washington.- The United States reached 1,389,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84,059 deaths on Wednesday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University.

This balance at 20.00 local time (00.00 GMT on Thursday) is 22.008 infections more than 24 hours ago and 1,813 new deaths.

Active cases are still over a million, since only 243,430 people have overcome the disease.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 340,661 confirmed cases and 27,477 deaths, just below the United Kingdom and Italy. Just in the city of NY 20,316 people have died.

TO NY it is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 141,560 confirmed cases and 9,714 deaths, the state of Illinois with 84,694 infections and 3,792 deceased and Massachusetts, which has reported 80,497 coronavirus positives and 5,315 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,714, Pennsylvania with 4,094 and Connecticut with 3,125.

The provisional balance of deceased -84,059- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure will likely be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 147,000 deaths in United States.