The United States today surpassed the 71,000 deaths from coronavirus, after New York added 1,700 older adults who had not been counted and its governor, Andrew Cuomo, warned about “the human cost” of reopening the economy too quickly, as dozens of states execute and drives President Donald Trump.

At the same time, former head of the US Department of Health’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Dr. Rick Bright, formally denounced today that he was removed from his post last month after questioning the efficacy of a treatment for coronavirus. that Trump proposed.

“The Health Department’s political leadership unfoundedly criticized (Bright) for striving to invest early in the development of vaccines, as well as essential supplies such as face masks, respirators, and swabs, which were scarce and were going to be needed against COVID -19 “, sustains the 89-page complaint, which he filed with the Office of the Special Council, a state body created so that officials can denounce colleagues or bosses.

Bright said his bosses also dismissed his repeated warnings in January and February about the danger of the pandemic, according to the EFE news agency.

One of the great criticisms of Trump’s management is that he reacted too late and that allowed the country to become, by far, the epicenter of the global pandemic, both in number of infections and deaths.

The United States has already recorded more than 1.2 million infected and 71,022 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

New York State is the epicenter of the national outbreak with more than 326,000 infections and 25,028 deaths.

The figures continue to grow but no longer at the speed of a few weeks ago, so Governor Cuomo spoke today of the possibility of reopening some areas of economic and social activity from next Friday the 15th.

However, he was much more cautious than President Trump and many Republican governors who support quick reopens, even without complying with the conditions proposed by the White House.

In his daily press conference, Cuomo argued that the “underlying issue being debated” when talking about an economic reopening across the country is “how much is a human life worth.”

“There is a cost to keep us closed, an economic and personal cost, but there is also a cost to reopen quickly,” stressed the Democratic governor.

Cuomo added that “the faster we open, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost.”

“That is the decision we are really making, what is the balance and what is the exchange,” he concluded.

The IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) model, supported by the Gates Foundation and used by the White House, projected in early April that there would be some 60,000 deaths in the first phase of the outbreak in the country.

However, the institute today released a review of the data and raised the number to 134,000 possible deaths by early August, largely given the social “mobility” that will begin in the 31 states that have already announced a progressive reopening this month. .

Despite experts warning that the death toll from coronavirus could double in the next three months, the White House confirmed today that it plans to dismantle its pandemic response team, a move that would leave the government without a centralized crisis room.

This decision is part of the return to normality that Trump is promoting in all areas.

In this framework, the president prepared a package of economic recovery measures against the coronavirus that will be distributed through rewards and punishments, depending on the states and the interpretation that the federal government makes of its management.

“Well-administered states should not rescue poorly managed states using the coronavirus as an excuse!” The president wrote on Twitter today and took up a criticism he had already made against several Democratic governors, including the New Yorker.

Cuomo was not long in coming out to respond to Trump and recalled that the president gave aid to airlines, small businesses and even hotels, but not to state and local governments that must finance the police, education or health, and ultimately their reopening plans.

In the same vein, this morning the mayor of New York City, also a Democrat Bill de Blasio, called Trump “hypocritical” and accused him of “stabbing his city in the back” by refusing to finance the district ” putting the party ahead of the needs of the nation. “

Trump not only questioned the fiscal management of some Democratic governors, but also attacked the decision of many opposition mayors to declare their districts as sanctuaries to protect undocumented immigrants from possible deportations.

“Don’t protect criminals!” The president wrote a few weeks ago, announcing that he would retain funds for cities that ignored him.

The authorities of these cities, such as Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, Miami, Austin and Boston, among others, have already responded that they will not change their status as “sanctuary” and that they will use the legal tools available to defend themselves against threats from Washington to take away federal funds.

.