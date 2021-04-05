USA exceeds 30.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

15 minutes. The United States (USA) this Sunday reached 30,705,525 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 554,994 deaths from the COVID-19 disease, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

This balance, at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Monday), is 215 more deaths than Saturday and 36,699 new infections.

This Sunday’s count shows a decrease in pandemic statistics compared to recent days. It may be related to holidays due to the celebration of Holy Week.

California is now the state hardest hit by the pandemic, with 59,614 dead (no variation with respect to Saturday). They are followed by New York (50,633), Texas (48,695), Florida (33,674), Pennsylvania (25,173), New Jersey (24,637) and Illinois (23,654).

Other states with high death toll are Georgia (19,212), Ohio (18,643, no change), Massachusetts (17,281, no change), Michigan (17,259, no change), and Arizona (16,990).

Regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, California totals 3,675,272 (no variation). Next is Texas with 2,802,173, third is Florida with 2,081,826, New York is fourth with 1,905,737 and Illinois is fifth with 1,256,533.

Screenings and vaccinated

The provisional death toll -554,994- far exceeds the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House. In the days of Donald Trump, he projected, in the best of cases, between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

For his part, the president, Joe Biden, predicted that in total more than 600,000 people in the country will die from the virus.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, calculates that by July 1, 600,000 people will have died.

As far as vaccines are concerned, some 106.2 million people (32% of the population) have received at least one dose, of which 61.4 million (18%) are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).