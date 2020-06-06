The United States reached one million 894 thousand 753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 109 thousand 042 died from the pandemic

United States reached this Friday the figure of one million 894 thousand 753 cases confirmed from COVID-19 and of 109 thousand 042 dead, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

Screenshot

The balance at 20:00 local time is 22 thousand 492 more infections than Thursday and 922 new deaths.

At least 491 thousand 706 people They have overcome the disease until this Friday.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 376 thousand 208 confirmed cases and 30 thousand 236 deaths, a figure just below the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy.

Just in the city of NY Have they died 21 thousand 782 people.

TO NY the neighbor follows him New Jersey with 163 thousand 336 confirmed cases and 12,049 deaths, Massachusetts with 102 thousand 557 infections and 7 thousand 235 deaths and Pennsylvania, which has reported 78 thousand 815 positive for coronavirus and 5 thousand 898 deaths.

Other states with a large death toll are Illinois with 5 thousand 795, Michigan with 5 thousand 595, California with 4 thousand 511 or Connecticut, with 4 thousand 038.

The provisional balance of deaths, 109 thousand 042, has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President, Donald trumpInitially, he lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths.

For his part, the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic often the White House calculates, that at the beginning of August it will have left more than 135 thousand deaths in the United States.

With information from .