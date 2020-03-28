The American country has become the first with the most confirmed cases of the virus



The most recent events in the pandemic of COVID-19. In most people, the new coronavirus it causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

U.S became the first country to exceed 100,000 cases confirmed of the new coronavirus.

The country reached that dismal mark on Friday afternoon, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The deaths in U.S exceeded 1,500.

Globally, people affected by the virus number almost 600,000.

Italy It is the second country with the highest number of cases, more than 86,000, and China third with more than 81,000. Italy It has the highest number of deaths from the disease: a total of 9,134.

The head of the International Monetary Fund He said Friday that it is clear that the global economy has now entered a recession that could be equal to or worse than 2009.

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said the 189-nation agency is forecasting a recovery in 2021, adding that it will be “considerable.” However, he added that this will only happen if countries manage to contain the pandemic of coronavirus and limit economic damages.

Italy on Friday it became the second country to exceed China regarding infections by coronavirus, registering a total of 86,498 the same day that it registered its biggest jump in terms of deaths from COVID-19, with 969 more deaths.

However, the milestones occurred on the same day that Italian health officials said they were seeing a slight decrease in new cases positive, two weeks after the country was placed in national confinement.

Italy it has recorded more virus-related deaths than any other country in the world. On Friday the number of deaths reached 9,134.