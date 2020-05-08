The United States reached 1,254,740 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 75,543 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University, updated tonight.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 27,310 infections in the last 24 hours and 2,448 new deaths.

Throughout the country, at least 195,036 people outnumbered the disease, leaving just under a million cases active, the report states.

The state of New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 327,469 confirmed cases and 26,144 deaths.. In New York City alone, 19,540 people have died.

New York is followed by its neighboring city New Jersey, with 133,991 confirmed cases and 8,807 deaths, Massachusetts with 73,721 coronavirus positives and 4,552 deaths, and the state of Illinois, which has reported 70,871 infections and 3,111 deaths.

They are also on the list of large concentrations of deaths Michigan, with 4,345; Pennsylvania, with 3,589, and Connecticut, with 2,797.

The provisional balance of deaths -75,543- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Last Sunday, however, the president admitted that the number will be between 75,000 and 100,000, while defending the decision of multiple states to gradually eliminate the containment measures despite acknowledging that it will cause some deaths.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134,000 deaths in the United States.

