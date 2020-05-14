Mike Pompeo

The US State Department said Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his new government partner, opposition leader Benjamin Gantz, “will take time” to agree on plans to annex parts of the West Bank. busy, as contemplated in President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan.

In a press conference, officials from the ministry said that “the Israelis are working” on the implementation of the also known as the Agreement of the Century and insisted that Washington “supports their efforts.”

“They have a coalition government that has several facets and I think it will take time for them to unite on what they are going to do,” said one of them, however, referring to Netanyahu and Gantz.

On the eve, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made a lightning visit to Israel – his first trip abroad during the pandemic – to support the new unity government and claim “progress” in its peace plan, without providing further details about it.

In the face of criticism, one of his portfolio employees denied that Pompeo “traveled half the world to talk about annexation” and claimed that the objective of the trip was “other great priorities”, among them “the Iranian threat,” the agency reported. Europa Press news.

The so-called peace plan that Washington presented with Israeli support caused a fierce rejection of Palestine and other powers such as Russia and the European Union, by proposing limited sovereignty for a future Palestinian state and allowing Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, such as the fertile and Geopolitically key Jordan Valley.

The agreement also denies the right of return to Palestinian refugees.

Israeli plans in recent weeks have raised tensions with Palestinian authorities, which reiterated their warning to void all existing agreements with Israel and the United States if annexation occurs.

The rejection was also echoed in the region and, in an extraordinary meeting, the Arab League even considered that Israel’s plan would suppose “a new war crime”.

The Palestinian National Authority (ANP) had already warned in late April that it would bring Israel to international justice if it decides to move forward with the annexation plan, as envisaged in the government agreement reached between Netanyahu and Gantz.

That agreement includes that from July 1, Netanyahu will be able to vote before Congress “the agreement reached with the United States on the application of sovereignty (in the West Bank) for the approval of the government and Parliament.”

The premier intends to do this as soon as possible in order to have the decisive support of Washington, since next November the Americans will elect a president and Trump’s victory is not assured.

Until the arrival of the republican magnate at the White House, the international community bet on the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, the so-called two-state solution, an option also supported by the ANP and the Arab League.

.