The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May employment report on Friday, posting 2.5 million job creation that lowers the unemployment rate to 13.3%, well below the 19% Wall Street said it expected, and improving the data. from the previous month at 1.4 percentage points from 14.7% in April.

The U-3 rate is the unemployment rate considered official, although others calculated on a larger database are also published, reflecting a perhaps more accurate picture of the reality of the labor market.

The so-called U-6 includes, in addition to the unemployed gathered in U-3, the unemployed who have lost the illusion for looking for a job or “discouraged” or those who have a marginal link “marginally attached” and those who work part time for economic reasons », when they would like full time. The U-6 rate represents a more accurate picture of the USA job market and according to official data for May, it stands at 21.2%

The relative improvement in employment in May was caused by the gradual opening of the economy in the process of progressively reducing confinement, the market reacted with a bullish euphoria worthy of a boom economy. Curious answer that does not contemplate the real background of the situation and ignores a relevant fact of the report such as the evolution of wages. The average hourly wage worked fell 1%.

In any case, the magic of Mr Powell came true and the bags shot up with impressive joy, the Dow Jones recovered 4% in the early stages of the day on Friday, the SP500 or Nasdaq reached 3% .

DOW JONES, diary.

The market enjoys perfect sleep, sleepwalking responding to stimulus-response induced conditioning, with no time to notice that the best of anesthesia usually coincides with the state of loss of consciousness, the worst the awakening.

The joy of the markets on Friday is justified under the traditional game of Wall Street, projecting out-of-place figures first, and then by publishing more reasonable ones, even if they are dire. a very common modus operandi in the presentation of business results but also useful on other occasions such as the case of the May strike.

After publishing an unknown job figure in more than 80 years, overlooked, using the slogan “better than expected”, the prices were propelled higher on Friday to close + 3.1% the Dow Jones, + 2.62% the SP500 and + 2.02% the Nasdaq.

NASDAQ-100, daily.

The technology index closed at record highs on Friday, adding an annual return of close to 12%. The SP500 is on track to hit green numbers in the annual profitability count, Friday practically closed in the 2020 opening zone.

S & P500, 60 minutes.

The rise in stock markets “better than expected” on Friday collides head-on with reality, the Unemployment is at its highest in the last 8 decades and the economic recession is only in its infancy, corporate profits in recession show a significant drop in the first quarter and a new and stronger bump is expected in this second quarter. Stock markets prepare for bad news and face the perhaps worst business reporting season of the 21st century with the best of inertias.

Historically, unemployment usually reaches a ceiling at the end of recessions, which is when the market, measured through the SP500, registers ground and lows from which a new bullish cycle begins, they see the normality of the relative behavior. Unemployment – SP500 in past recessions and current situation. :

STOP RATE USA vs S & P500.

The liquidity and asset reflation show, courtesy of the FED, has created the largest bubble in the history of the markets that emerged during an unprecedented economic recession, with unquestionable audience success.

The July results presentation will coincide with the publication of positive macro data for June, data that will reflect the reopening of the economy and are expected to be especially positive in relation to normality, taking into account the fact that the closure of the economy plummeted the metrics. at also abnormal levels, for bad, observed in historical context.

The creation of 2.5 million jobs in May, for example, reflects an anomalous situation of creation of monthly jobs, it would be an excellent fact of not coming to correct the loss of about 20 million in previous weeks. See the breakdown of the evolution of job creation in May according to sectors:

Presuming an orderly and effective de-escalation process, June unemployment data could also be excellent and historic, millions of jobs should be created. However, lowering the rate from the current 13.3 to normal levels, say around 4% – 5%, will be a slow and difficult process.

Job recovery is very positive news although it is only a fraction of the losses of past months. The story of recovery in V of many experts and the Wall Street consensus, was loaded with energy and reasons in defense of their perspectives after the publication of the employment report.

The macro data for June will support the reasoning of the V, it is expected that some data will be published on job creation, sales of cars or durable goods, economic surprises, etc. … stellar in percentage terms thanks to the fact that the comparison with the period of Confinement will make them historical, only an optical effect, compared to micro data that is expected to be really severe.

Moving away from the focus of shorter-term events, broadening the perspective only a year ago, relationships such as that of the stock market are up more than 10% since June 2019 (SP500) and the unemployment rate is close to 10 percentage points, from 3.5% then to 13.3% today.

It is really difficult for any economist to model the information and launch economic projections with a minimum guarantee of success in an environment as exceptional as the one we have had to live. Let us recall as an example the real-time GDP forecasts of the Atlanta Fed, its GDP-Now model warning of a 42% drop in GDP for this second quarter.

The corporate benefits less subject to volatility than the macro data, companies publish their accounts every three months compared to the macro data, which is updated for the most part every month, are somewhat delayed data but those that eventually discount market prices, They will offer an interesting perspective, but not so much for the expected negative results, but rather for their comments and forecasts for the second half of the year.

In these circumstances, investors have begun to lose their fear of COVID and its economic and financial consequences, which leads one to think that a second wave would be tremendous, and increased concern about other issues such as the valuation reached by the stock markets or the impact of the November elections.

The fall in fears and risks that are more complicated to define and manage is one of the factors that perhaps has had the greatest impact on the evolution of GOLD’s safe haven and private assets. The forecasts managed and shared with subscribers regarding the metal are being fulfilled and after around two months of lateral range in the maximum area, the price of GOLD seems weak and vulnerable to fall.

GOLD daily

The technical readings and development of the pattern, the seasonality, sentiment or positioning -COT- have been warning for a long time of a situation and prospects of the price of GOLD adverse to the interests of the majority.

The strategies (reserved subscribers) aimed at taking advantage of the described fragility scenario for GOLD have been activated.

