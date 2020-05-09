The day he was shot dead, Botham S. Jean, 26, left the PwC auditor’s headquarters in Dallas, where he worked as an analyst, and went home to watch a football game. He lived in the South Side Flats, a newly built downtown block with a small patio pool and barbecue area. His apartment, which was on the fourth floor, was number 1,478, a detail that would not have any importance if it were not for the fact that in 1,378, just below, the agent Amber R. Guyger resided. On September 6, Guyger, 30, white, turned up at his neighbor’s house and killed him. He had mistaken his apartment, according to the version he gave to the police, and believed that Botham, a black man, was an intruder. The door was half open, he said, so he was able to enter, saw a silhouette and, after shouting several orders at him, without paying any attention to him, ”the woman declared,“ he took out the pistol, fired twice and killed the unarmed man.

“It wouldn’t have happened like that if Botham had been white. Even buying his version of events, that he thought that was his apartment and he met another person … His culture, his experience, tell him that you cannot shoot a target and get rid of it, so you step back and you You think about it, you take some time, you look a little more at the furniture, things and you say … ‘this is not my house ”. S. Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Jean family, reflects in his Dallas office, not far from where the young man died. Specializing in cases of African American deaths at the hands of the police, he does not remember something as strange as what happened almost two months ago.

Virtually anyone who is asked these days in Dallas about the case knows what they are talking about. And that memory is highly seasoned in this piece of America. It has a long history, with stabbing episodes of police violence (and also plain violence), without needing to remember that it is the city that saw JFK assassinated. In the summer of 2016, a sniper who “wanted to kill targets” killed five officers in the midst of a demonstration against the brutality of the body. But Botham Jean’s death has caused new bewilderment and pain.

Botham Jean, in a file photo, speaking at the university. Jeff Montgomery AP

An African American in the United States knows that taking your wallet out of the glove compartment without permission during a traffic control means taking risks. The agent may believe he is looking for a weapon and kill him. A trail of videos of similar deaths attest to this. But in recent months blacks have raised suspicions in much more unsuspected ways. In June, an Ohio woman called the police because she saw four black children mowing the grass near her home (the neighbor had hired them and they inadvertently touched part of the lady’s garden). One night in late April, a former African-American White House employee was moving out of an apartment in Manhattan, New York, and suddenly six agents showed up. Seeing the transfer, a neighbor, instead of thinking that someone was on the move in the neighborhood, called the police for a possible raid by a man who, he said, could have been armed. In California, around the same time, security forces also arrested three young black men who had just left a tourist apartment following the warning of a concerned white woman.

Would those calls to the police have been made if the protagonists of these episodes had been children, youth or white men? Bothan Jean inaugurated, for many in Dallas, a new danger for an African American: being at home watching TV.

Merritt is hesitant to answer whether, under the Trump Administration, things have worsened for blacks. “Yes and no,” he says. For one thing, police brutality is a very old thing. As a boy in California, Rodney King’s 1992 beating was recorded on fire in what was probably the first viral video of its kind in history. And in Martin Luther King’s famous speech of half a century ago, “I have a dream,” he mentioned police violence more often than segregation. “It was a problem then and it is now,” he says. However, he does see changes with Trump. “It is not just the rhetoric of a president who tells the agents that he wants them to be tough, but the policies, as he It is giving them more military equipment, “he adds.

Trump’s popularity ratio among the black population is underground. According to Gallup data, the most common polling firm for evaluating presidents, only 13% give it a pass, a level well below 20% of Latinos (the approval reaches 55% among whites). The unemployment level of African-Americans this year entered its minimum since records (1972) fell to 7%, but the good performance of the economy is not so decisive for a group that, following the 2017 protests in Charlottesville has seen its president equate neo-Nazi groups with anti-racism activists.

The black population detests Trump en masse (88% voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016), but the decrease in the mobilization in the presidential elections was key to Trump’s victory against the Democrat: his participation fell seven points and remained in the lowest level in the last 20 years, 59%. Barack Obama, the first African-American president of the United States, managed to arouse an enthusiasm that was not reissued with Clinton.

It is an unknown what happens on November 6, in some legislatures that, in and of themselves, tend to have fewer voters than the presidential ones.

There is an endemic problem that African Americans do not see change: stigma. Tony Wood, an African-American driver from Dallas, had a crude reflection on Tuesday as he thought of Botham Jean. “The stereotype is what hurts us, we feel it, myself, if I see a black man, I can feel more doubts, more danger.” The Jean family lawyer explains that Botham, very aware of the bias with which a black boy is judged, used to dress himself a lot, always dressed in shirts inside his pants and avoided hoodies at all costs. Agent Amber Guyger was detained days after the reckless murder incident, but the family’s attorneys believe it is a murder. The young man’s parents, Merritt says, do not raise their heads.

.