The hospital, which will be installed in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, includes 16 tents, 2 generators, 15 ventilation systems and corresponding medical equipment.

The United States Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, announced that the government of the American Union donated a portable hospital to our country to treat the COVID-19.

The Health Secretary unveiled this Monday that add 208 thousand 392 confirmed cases accumulated of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 25 thousand 786 are activewhile there is 25 thousand 779 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 5 thousand 441 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 719 deaths.

José Luis Alomy, general manager of epidemiology, detailed that there is 66 thousand 440 suspected cases of coronavirus and 267,288 people have tested negative for the disease.

According to the data released this Friday by TResearch, Mexico is the second country in the world with more deaths from COVID-19.

The 719 deaths this Friday in Mexico by the new coronavirus they are only surpassed by Brazil, which totaled 55 thousand deaths.

However, Mexico recorded more deaths from COVID-19 than U.S, a country considered as the epicenter of the pandemic.

