The government of United States does not want to end the remittances to Cuba but with the business “well basted” by Armed forces of that country to keep more than 70 percent of what Cubans outside the island they send their familieseconomists and human rights defenders said on Wednesday in Miami.

At a press conference called by the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, Emilio Morales, president of the consulting firm The Havana Consulting Group, acknowledged that the decision to sanction the financial company Cimex S.A (Fincimex), owned by GAESA, the conglomerate of the Cuban Armed Forces, and the main official way to send money to the island, is a “sensitive” issue.

But it is also, he said, that the Cuban whose sister in Miami sends $ 100 that way receives in exchange 87 convertible pesos CUC, a “currency that has no value outside of Cuba”.

The press conference was called to expose how the business of remittances to Cuba for the decision announced by the Department of State earlier this month to sanction Fincimex and six other Cuban state companies.

Collateral damage

The details of that measure will be released this Friday by the Treasury Department from the United States, but before that questions about side effects have already arisen.

Both Morales and Tony Costa, President of the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, stressed that the objective is not remittances but to prevent Fincimex lucre at the expense of the members of the Cuban diaspora concerned about their families on the island and use the benefit they obtain “to continue oppressing.”

Costa recalled that these measures have as their ultimate objective pressure Cuba so that “his interference in Venezuela“

Morales indicated that the beneficiary of a remittance sent by formal route should be able to receive it in the currency in which it was sent, as is the case in most countries.

The “paper” (the CUC) that they give you in Cuba only allows you to buy products in dollarized stores where they sell products with a tax lien 240 percent, which greatly limits the purchasing power of the receiver, he adds.

Added to that tax is the 10 percent tax on remittances in dollars in Cuba, and all of this means that for every $ 100 of remittances sent through formal channels, the Cuban government earns $ 74.33, he added.

A “well-knit” business

Is a “billionaire business and well tacked ”, he stressed.

41.04 percent of the 3,716 million dollars of remittances arriving in Cuba in 2019 did so through companies with contracts with Fincimexhe stressed.

Remittances sent to Cuba from 1993 to 2019 they totaled 46 thousand 800 million dollars, of which 18 thousand 871 million arrived through formal channels, mainly by companies with contracts with Fincimex, such as Western Union.

No one knows where those 18 thousand 871 million dollars went and what they are used for. lack of transparency of the network of companies dependent on State in Cubahe stressed.

Remittances through informal channels during the same period totaled $ 27.9 billion, according to figures from The Havana Consulting Group.

Both Morales and Costa said that we have to wait for the Treasury Department to speak on Friday to know what will happen to Western Union (WU) and to remittances from United States, which represent more than 90 percent of the total.

Money will come one way or another

Asked by . about whether in the event that WU has to end its business with Cuba, there will be companies from other parts of the world not affected by the sanctions, Morales said that the relief could be taken by a company from Canada or Europe, but noted that They must make themselves known and gain the trust of Cubans who can always opt for the informal route to send money.

That road has worked and continues to work even though it is now closed due to an exceptional circumstance such as COVID-19.

The money will continue to come in one way or another, said Morales, who believes that the Cuban government’s decision to create dollarized stores was a “strategic failure.”

They wanted to derail the “mules” and raise dollars, obtain liquidity, and what happened is that the exchange rate of the dollar on the street with respect to the CUC began to rise and reached up to two dollars last December.

Morales stressed that only one GAESA company has not yet been sanctioned by the United States, American International Service, which depends on Fincimex.

Fincimex, a company created in Panama, is licensed by the central bank not only to manage and administer family aid remittances from abroad, it also controls the handling of the credit cards of foreigners who visit the island and the magnetic cards necessary for the purchase of fuel.

