Washington, Jun 12 . .- The United States has not yet formalized sanctions against the Cuban financial services company Fincimex, a mandatory channel for remittances to Cuba, although it assures that it will do so in the “next few days”, after the announcement On June 3, the State Department said that it was going to put it on the “black list” of companies with which Americans are prohibited from making any transaction.

The new regulation was expected to be formalized this Friday with the publication in the US Federal Register. of that list updated with the new inclusions, including that of Fincimex, but finally this company does not appear in the list.

In addition, the Treasury Department, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), was to provide details on the measure.

Neither the State Department nor the Treasury Department have specified the reason why Fincimex does not appear in the updated list that has appeared today in the Federal Register.

FINCIMEX, VITAL FOR REMITTANCES

Fincimex, the company of the Cuban military conglomerate that channels the transfer of family remittances to the island, mainly from Western Union, is one of the seven Cuban companies that the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced earlier this year. month that would be added to Cuba’s Restricted List.

The rest are three hotels, two diving centers and a dolphinarium, all of them owned by the Cuban Armed Forces, according to the United States, which do appear in the updated list published this Friday in the Federal Register.

Asked by Efe regarding the absence of Fincimex from the list, a spokesman for the US Foreign Ministry. He affirmed that the State Department is going to issue “a correction” to the notice that appeared this Friday in the Federal Register to add “seven sub-entities” to Cuba’s Restricted List.

“This correction clarifies that Fincimex will be added to Cuba’s Restricted List as the seventh sub-entity.”

A “CORRECTION” TO BE DONE “IN THE COMING DAYS”

The spokesman did not offer an exact date to make that “correction” and merely indicated that it will be “in the coming days.”

And he specified that “the addition of Fincimex to the CRL (Cuba’s Restricted List) will be effective when the correction is published in the Federal Register.”

The official source recalled that the objective of the latest update to the list is “to further limit the flow of US funds that disproportionately benefit the Cuban Army, intelligence and security services at the expense of the Cuban people.”

In the specific case of Fincimex, the spokesperson noted that “this update addresses the regime’s attempts to capture the flow of foreign exchange destined for the Cuban people and discourage US travelers from (using) tourist businesses often owned by the Army. “

WESTERN UNION SAYS EVERYTHING REMAINS THE SAME

A Western Union spokeswoman, Margaret D. Fogarty, quoted by US media, confirmed on Friday that nothing has changed for the moment in her operations on the island.

“We can confirm that our US business and services to Cuba continue to operate as usual and in compliance with US law and regulations,” said Fogarty.

“Customers can send money through retail stores or digitally through westernunion.com or our app. Any future changes in services will be communicated directly to our shareholders.”

Foreign companies that want to operate in Cuba must have a state counterpart and, in the case of Western Union, that partner has been Fincimex since 2016, a powerful company that also processes Visa and Mastercard operations on the island, as well as a part of Airbnb’s payments to its Cuban hosts.

After the announcement on June 3 of the inclusion of Fincimex in the list, thousands of Cubans who receive remittances from their relatives in the United States. They feared that they could lose their vital source of income if the measure was retroactive and affected the agreement with Western Union, or was only to prevent future agreements, a detail that was expected to be known with the publication of the details of the regulation by OFAC.

.