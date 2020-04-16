Doctors and other health personnel who treat patients with coronavirus They may be at higher risk than others for contracting this virus because of repeated exposure to that pathogen. In fact, according to data from the government agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) more than 9,000 health workers in that country contracted COVID-19, and at least 27 have died from this reason.

Hence, taking precautions when treating patients with this disease is extremely vital. And once the patient is discharged or when the disease is happening at home or some other dependency for this purpose, it is essential to resort to telemedicine to reduce the chances of contagion. In this sense, from the Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science Laboratory (CSAIL) of the MIT A device was developed that allows monitoring of the respiratory rate of patients with COVID-19 remotely.

It is a system that controls the patient’s breathing, movement and sleep patterns using wireless signalss. The gadget, called Emerald, is similar to a large wifi router and is mounted on the wall. It emits wireless signals, which are reflected in patients. The system then uses artificial intelligence to analyze that data and infer the person’s respiratory rate, sleep patterns, and movement.

This system can be useful especially for people who are not seriously ill and are not admitted to intensive care, where, of course, remote monitoring is difficult to resort to at all times, and the precautions, therefore, involve the use of a chinstrap. and other corresponding equipment for medical personnel.

Emerald is sensitive enough to detect chest movement (which results in the patient’s respiratory rate) and to distinguish data coming from different people. It can indicate when a patient is having trouble breathing, and a doctor can access all of that information remotely.

As it was mentioned already. Emerald is a box like a wifi router. The signals emit 1,000 times less radiation than that produced by a standard cell phone, according to MIT.

Emerald was developed by MIT professor Dina Katabi and her research group at CSAIL and has been used in several hospitals in the United States, including with a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Framingham suburb of Boston.

The device it was installed in the room of the patient in question, which allowed her attending physician to remotely assess her progress taking into account different metrics linked to breathing.

Specifically, Emerald’s data showed that the patient’s initial respiratory rate had dropped from 23 to 18 breaths per minute, much closer to the parameters considered normal in that case. The system also showed that the patient’s quality of sleep improved and that she was able to walk more quickly through her apartment while recovering.

“When doctors have to interact directly with patients to perform tests or monitor vital signs, every step along the way represents a higher risk of infection. ”, said, according to Ipsit Vahia, treating doctor of the aforementioned patient and assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “Since Emerald can generate important health data without any contact with the patient, it could minimize the risk that doctors and nurses will contract the disease from their patients“Reflected the doctor in the article released by MIT.

Emerald could also help detect other respiratory problems that would otherwise go unnoticed. Dr. Vahia has used Emerald with a patient who suffers from anxiety and has insomnia. Emerald’s data predicted that the patient had sleep apnea, which was confirmed by follow-up testing.

This type of remote sensing device could help expand the capacity of medical attention in health centers. As the demand for care in hospitals increases, the use of technology to remotely monitor patients could be vital to more accurately and remotely monitor patients who are less severe and who are following recovery at home. other units prepared for this purpose.