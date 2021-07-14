USA | Democratic senators propose $ 3.5 trillion budget

Top U.S. Senate Democrats agreed to a $ 3.5 trillion budget bill Tuesday night to fund President Joe’s ambitious plans. Biden in environmental matters, health insurance and programs on child care, social assistance and housing.

The colossal initiative would direct federal funds over the next decade to a wide range of projects that Biden He has described them as his top priorities, but they face stiff opposition from Republicans.

The 11 Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee came out of an evening meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to announce that they had decided on a budget figure.

The commission “agreed on a $ 3.5 trillion budget that includes funding for climate, education, the expansion of Medicare (health insurance), family programs and much more,” said Senator Mark Warner. On twitter.

“All the important programs that the president has asked us Biden they are solidly funded, ”Schumer told reporters.

The goal of Democrats is to turn the agreement into a budget resolution that, if passed by both houses of Congress, would allow lawmakers to enact the massive spending legislation without the need for Republican votes.

A budget resolution allows Democrats, who control the Senate by a narrow margin, to circumvent lockdown tactics, otherwise it would require 60 votes to prevail in the 100-seat chamber, rather than a simple majority.

Democrats used this same strategy in March to pass the US pandemic aid package. Biden, for 1.9 trillion dollars.

The deal came after weeks of tough negotiations between the White House, party leaders, progressives and moderates to make a historic investment in the United States.

Details of the comprehensive plan, which Democrats say is one of the largest funding efforts of its kind in decades, have not been released.

The Democratic bill comes as lawmakers put the finishing touches on a nearly $ 1 trillion bipartisan deal focused on more traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges and ports.

Lawmakers are looking to finish their initiatives before Congress pauses in the summer.

But Republicans made it clear Tuesday that they weren’t impressed with the latest Democratic plan.

“$ 3.5 trillion in new spending is $ 3.5 trillion over and $ 3.5 trillion that we don’t have,” said Senator Mike Lee.