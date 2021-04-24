USA decides to resume vaccination with Janssen

American experts have made this decision after ten days investigating the rare cases detected

Regain vaccination “immediately”, but with a warning on the package insert of the vaccine on the possible side effect that has been detected when inoculation: rare clotting disorders, with low platelet levels, very similar to the thromboses recorded with the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is what the expert committee that advises the US FDA and CDC has just recommended, which has investigated cases in the United States for ten days.

This would try to warn both medical professionals and, above all, those who receive the vaccine, of a possible adverse effect, very rare but serious. In one of the investigated cases -all of them registered in women between 18 and 48 years old- the person died. Three others had to be hospitalized, one of them in the ICU.

During these ten days of investigation some other cases have been known, which also occurred before the suspension, although they are very few. Among them, that of a woman from Texas and that of another who died in Oregon, aged 50. In both cases, as in the previous ones, clotting events occurred between one and three weeks after vaccination.

“We have concluded that known and potential benefits of the covid-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in people of 18 years or older “, has affirmed in a press conference the acting director of the FDA, Janet Woodcock.” We are sure – he added – that this vaccine continues fulfilling our safety, efficacy and quality standards“.

In that same press conference, Dr. Peter Marks, a senior FDA official, explained that the restart takes effect “immediate”, although in practice it will be effective this Saturday morning.

Already administered in Europe

The EMA decided to also investigate those rare adverse effects occurred in the US and, after doing so, this Tuesday gave the green light to the vaccine in Europe. The agency believes that there is a link between these eight pictures of thrombi combined with thrombocytopenia (low platelet levels) and the vaccine from Janssen, but just like AstraZeneca’s, the benefits outweigh the risks.