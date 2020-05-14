The Cuban government rejected the country’s inclusion on Wednesday in the list of non-cooperators with the US anti-terrorism efforts. and he claimed to be a “victim” of terrorism “organized, financed and executed” by Washington.

“Cuba is a victim of terrorism. There is a long history of terrorist acts committed by the US Government against Cuba,” Carlos Fernández de Cossío, director for the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.

His message responds to the announcement by the US State Department, which just an hour earlier included Cuba in its list of countries that “do not fully cooperate” with US anti-terrorism efforts, a measure that prohibits the sale of weapons to that country. nation and that also applies to Venezuela, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The senior official, responsible for relations with the US in the Cuban Foreign Ministry, he denounced “the complicity of the US authorities with individuals and organizations that have organized, financed and executed such actions from US territory.”

This accusation refers to the various attacks (from aircraft hijacking to plans to assassinate leaders) claimed by anti-Castro groups in the last six decades, mainly during the Cold War, although Cuba also describes as a terrorist the armed attack on its Embassy in Washington two weeks ago by an individual with mental disorders, according to US research.

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, criticized that the US Government considers that Cuba does not cooperate with the anti-terrorist fight but “did not prevent or condemn” the “terrorist attack” on the Cuban legation that occurred on April 30.

OFF THE LIST SINCE 2015

The announcement made today by the United States supposes the return of Cuba to the list of non-cooperators since 2015, when the Government of the then US President, Barack Obama, removed the island from its list of states that sponsor terrorism, in the context of the bilateral rapprochement known as the “thaw”.

The new measure “prohibits the sale or export license of defense goods and services and notifies the public and the international community that these countries are not fully cooperating with US counter-terrorism efforts,” according to the State department.

TWO LISTS: NON-COOPERATORS AND SPONSORS

Apart from these two implications, the inclusion in the list of non-cooperators is considered one more step that could lead to returning Cuba to the black list of states sponsoring terrorism, although the State Department did not respond to Efe’s questions in Washington on that possibility.

In any case, today’s announcement comes at a time of strong tensions between the United States. and Cuba, and after several months of threats from the White House about a possible inclusion of Cuba in the list of sponsors that the State Department prepares annually.

Sectors of Cuban exile in the US They have repeatedly asked the Donald Trump government to put Cuba back on that list for its ties to Venezuela and Nicaragua.

COLOMBIAN GUERRILLEROS IN CUBA

However, the justification that the State Department cited this Wednesday to affirm that Cuba “does not cooperate fully” with the United States. It has to do with the presence on the island of members of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN), who traveled there for peace negotiations.

The ten representatives of the ELN are still in Havana, as established in the protocol of the negotiations, despite the fact that Colombia requested to extradite them after the terrorist attack against a police academy in Bogotá more than a year ago, which killed 22 people and injured over 60.

.