USA commemorates National Vietnam War Veterans Day

15 minutes. This March 29, the National Day of the Veterans of the Vietnam War is celebrated in the United States.

At 11 a.m. the fire sirens sounded across the city in Sea Isle City, Kansas. Likewise, their citizens were asked to pause in silence in honor of the veterans.

US President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, visited the memorial in honor of those who died in this war.

The date commemorates the end of this bloody and long war that ended 46 years ago (1964-75).

About 3 billion American soldiers participated in the war. Of them, 58,202 died in combat.