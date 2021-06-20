USA commemorates Juneteenth with marches and music

15 minutes. With marches and music, the United States will commemorate “Juneteenth” this Saturday, which commemorates the end of slavery and which has just acquired the status of a national holiday.

The marches have been held for decades in some US cities, such as Washington and Atlanta, but this year they will have a special flavor due to the declaration as a holiday of “Juneteenth”, a play on words with the month of June and the pronunciation of 19 in English.

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed a law passed this week by Congress that makes the “Juneteenth” a holiday, in recognition of the entire nation to the pain that the black community has dragged by slavery.

The date commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general informed thousands of slaves in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier on an order from then-President Abraham Lincoln.

Until then, slaves did not know they were free because the Texas slaveholders had refused to acknowledge the defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War and wanted to continue exploiting African Americans.

This Saturday, several cities will pay tribute to the black community with concerts, marches, art exhibitions and barbecues.

March of vindication

The US capital plans to hold a march starting at 2:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

That vindication will begin in the square of “Black Lives Matter”, a pedestrian section of the street that leads to the White House and that was renamed with the name of the movement “Black lives matter” in 2020 after protests over the death of the African American George Floyd, suffocated by a white cop.

For its part, New York will be filled with cultural events. The event will include a gospel music performance by director-songwriter and actor Troy Anthony at “The Shed” arts center in Manhattan, among others.

There will also be waffles and chicken at a festival in the borough of Queens. There, local African-American legislator Alicia Hyndman has also organized yoga and dance classes as well as a beauty bazaar.

Meanwhile, there will be more marches in Chicago, whose financial district will be the scene of the “March for us” protest. And in Atlanta, famous for being the place where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr (1929-1968) was born and began his career.

In Atlanta, the claims include a march to begin at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King preached.