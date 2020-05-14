Cuba and Venezuela reject their inclusion in this “spurious list”

MADRID, May 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The High Commissioner for Peace of Colombia, Miguel Ceballos, has celebrated as a “boost” to the Government the decision of the United States to include Cuba and Venezuela in its list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism for their alleged support for the dissent from the FARC and the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Ceballos has highlighted the incorporation of Cuba to this ‘black list’, from which it emerged in 2015 in the context of the historic dialogue between Havana and Washington to normalize bilateral relations and to which it has returned to host ELN guerrillas and “numerous fugitives from American Justice “.

“It is taken as an endorsement of the Government of the United States to the Government of Colombia and to the insistent request of the president, Iván Duque, and the Foreign Ministry (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to be handed over these people to the Colombian Justice,” Ceballos said in a statement. .

The presidential adviser has stressed that “it is precisely the refusal of that country to hand over the members of the ELN to Justice”, based on protocols that Colombia considers “not applicable”, which has led to their incorporation.

Bogotá asks Havana to extradite the ELN guerrillas who traveled to Cuba to participate in the peace talks that took place between 2017 and 2019 in the Caribbean nation, something that the Cuban Government has refused under the cover of a possible resurrection. of dialogue.

Ceballos has also stressed that the United States maintains Venezuela as a country that does not cooperate in the fight against terrorism by hosting FARC dissidents and ELN guerrillas on its territory.

“This response from the United States Government supports the position that the Colombian Government has had, and will continue to have, demanding that all countries where members of the ELN or FARC dissent are present make a submission to Justice,” indicated.

APPEAL TO THE ELN

The High Commissioner has taken this opportunity to appeal to the ELN and to the armed groups that continue to operate in Colombia. “The ELN must make a clear political decision: whether or not it wants to continue the peace … This is the time for them to step aside,” he urged them.

In addition, he stressed that “countries that truly want to collaborate with the peace of Colombia must express it through concrete acts, giving all the people who are in their territory to the Colombian judges and magistrates.”

The ELN, now the first guerrilla in Colombia, declared a unilateral truce during the month of April to favor the fight against the coronavirus, but has refused to extend it due to the “warlike” attitude of the Government.

Duque has asked the ELN to cease its criminal activity and release the hostages to reactivate the peace dialogue, something that the guerrillas have refused to consider as a unilateral imposition.

REJECTION OF CUBA AND VENEZUELA

For their part, both Cuba and Venezuela have expressed their rejection of its inclusion in said list, which also includes North Korea, Syria and Iran and which refers to the situation in 2019.

“The United States places Cuba on a spurious list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism, but did not prevent or condemn the terrorist attack against our Embassy in Washington,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has denounced on Twitter. alluding to the shooting that occurred on April 30 against the diplomatic mission. In this way, he has argued, “it hides its history of state terrorism against Cuba and the impunity of violent groups in its territory.”

Along the same lines, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, has seen in this a “cynical paradox”. “While from the United States and Colombia they plan and execute a terrorist incursion against Venezuela, financed by drug trafficking, Washington accuses us of not cooperating in the fight against terrorism,” he said on the same social network, referring to ‘Operation Gideon.’ supposedly to overthrow the government of Nicolás Maduro with a military intervention.