DENVER (AP) – The coronavirus crisis has prompted calls for marijuana to be legalized in various states in the United States, reflecting the way in which it has been normalized in society.

Colorado recently legalized the online sale of recreational marijuana and several dispensaries there are now considered “essential businesses” so they can remain open despite restrictions due to the pandemic. During the crisis, marijuana businesses in California, Washington state and Oregon are providing take-out service.

Now under new rules in Colorado, customers can pay online and pick up marijuana at the store.

“We have an opportunity to demonstrate not only that marijuana shops can function effectively, but that they can do so even under the most difficult circumstances,” said Morgan Fox, spokesman for the National Association of Cannabis Merchants, a Denver-based entity.

Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and Oregon also allow the online sale of recreational marijuana. However, such sales are limited by the fact that the drug remains illegal at the federal level, making credit card companies reluctant to approve transactions.

Fox believes that lifting restrictions on dispensaries is a step in the right direction, but he doubts that credit card companies will allow sales of marijuana unless Congress in Washington approves the current proposal to legally protect financial entities that they process cannabis related transactions.

An example is Rocky Mountain High, a marijuana dispensary in Denver. The store has allowed take-away sales since Governor Jared Polis authorized it on March 20, but has not dabbled in online sales because it has been unable to find a credit card company that is willing to process transactions.

The dispensary’s manager, Ben Prater, says that in his opinion, the state should allow home delivery during the coronavirus crisis. Home shipments, which are legal in some states, are not included in the Polis order.

“Currently people have to avoid physical contact. For people who are sick or have problems with their immune systems, they should not be leaving their home. Therefore, home delivery at this time is extremely necessary, “he added.

The Colorado legislature recently legalized home shipments, but left it up to municipalities to decide whether or not to accept it. The measure legalized shipments for medical purposes this year, and for recreational purposes next year.

In California, the Marijuana Control Agency passed a rule in January 2019 that allows some door-to-door shipments within the state, even in communities where sale is prohibited. But although the state has approved extensive marketing of the drug since 2018, it remains inaccessible in several areas where local governments have prohibited this commercial activity or have not approved the necessary regulations to carry it out.

“Shipping and access should really be available everywhere in the state,” especially during a pandemic, said Nicole Howell, a San Francisco attorney specializing in marijuana sales laws.

Associated Press correspondent Michael R. Blood contributed from Los Angeles.