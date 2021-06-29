USA: bombings sought to avoid “escalation” with Iran

15 minutes. The White House on Monday defended as “legal” its bombings against positions of militias supported by Iran after criticism received by the Iraqi government and some legislators in the US.

He assured that he launched them to avoid a possible “escalation” with Tehran.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki justified the US air strikes carried out this Sunday in border areas between Syria and Iraq.

The shelling killed at least 11 civilians and Shiite militants.

“The opinion of the president is that this was a necessary, appropriate and deliberate measure. These attacks were designed to limit the risk of escalation,” Psaki said during his daily press conference.

Selective attacks

The Pentagon justified the targeted attacks.

It alleged that they were launched against positions from which Tehran-backed militias launch drone strikes against US positions and soldiers in Iraq.

Psaki denied that the bombings were coordinated with Israeli President Reuvén Rivlin’s visit to Washington on Monday.

He assured that the White House continues to trust that the nuclear negotiations with Tehran in which the United States participates will “go ahead”.

“Our objective is a de-escalation (with Iran). But the president is going to reserve the option to respond when there is a threat against US interests,” the spokeswoman stressed.

Both the Iraqi Army and Government strongly condemned the bombing on their territory, which they described as a “flagrant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security.”

In this regard, Psaki affirmed that the Iraqi government is his “ally” and that the White House understands the need for a “de-escalation”.

But that “attacks on” US “troops must stop.”

The spokeswoman also described the operation approved by US President Joe Biden as consistent with “national and international” legality, stressing that Washington acted based on its right to “self-defense.”

The bombings against positions supported by Iran raised concern in part of the US Congress.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy expressed in a statement his fear that the clashes between US troops and militias are entering a “pattern of hostilities” typical of a war.

The attack is the second of its kind ordered by the United States since Biden came to power.

In February, the US military struck a position of two pro-Iranian militias in Syria in response to rocket fire at US soldiers in the region.